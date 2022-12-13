MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

Minnesota Department of Health officials are urging parents to get their children the bivalent COVID-19 boost ahead of the holiday break.

State officials say that vaccination rates among the youngest in Minnesota remains low, with less than 17% of children aged 6 months to 4 years old having at least one dose of the COVID vaccine since vaccines were approved for that age group in June, and less than 5% up-to-date on their vaccines.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the bivalent boosters targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains for under 5s.

Along with kids, health officials are advising all family members to get caught up with their vaccinations as the holidays approach.

Children under 5 who have received the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can get the updated booster at least two months after their last shot, according to MDH.

Kids under 5 who got the Pfizer vaccine for their original course are not recommended to get a booster at this time. However, those children who have had 2 out of 3 shots in the original course will receive an updated bivalent Pfizer vaccine for their third dose.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said hospitals in the state have been "incredibly busy" during the cold season. Data shows adult and pediatric hospital bed availability around the state is low, as facilities deal with a perfect storm of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.

“Our hospitals have been incredibly busy this fall and winter. We want to do everything we can to help keep children healthy and vaccines are one of the best ways to do that,” said Malcolm.

"The diseases that vaccines prevent are real, even though we don’t see some of them often. Letting our guard down with decreasing immunization rates opens the door for more disease outbreaks and disruptions to families’ lives."

“Thankfully, children getting very sick from COVID-19 is not very common, but children do get COVID-19 and we can’t predict which children will get very sick, so prevention is the best option,” Malcolm added.

"The best way to protect your child and your family is to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, and that includes the updated bivalent vaccine when they are due."

Vaccines are available for free at private and state sites. Check out where you can get one here.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines for children can be found here.