MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

Skip to main content
Minnesota health officials urge parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19

Minnesota health officials urge parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

Bring Me The News

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

Minnesota Department of Health officials are urging parents to get their children the bivalent COVID-19 boost ahead of the holiday break.

State officials say that vaccination rates among the youngest in Minnesota remains low, with less than 17% of children aged 6 months to 4 years old having at least one dose of the COVID vaccine since vaccines were approved for that age group in June, and less than 5% up-to-date on their vaccines.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the bivalent boosters targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains for under 5s.

Along with kids, health officials are advising all family members to get caught up with their vaccinations as the holidays approach.

Children under 5 who have received the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can get the updated booster at least two months after their last shot, according to MDH.

Kids under 5 who got the Pfizer vaccine for their original course are not recommended to get a booster at this time. However, those children who have had 2 out of 3 shots in the original course will receive an updated bivalent Pfizer vaccine for their third dose.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said hospitals in the state have been "incredibly busy" during the cold season. Data shows adult and pediatric hospital bed availability around the state is low, as facilities deal with a perfect storm of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.

“Our hospitals have been incredibly busy this fall and winter. We want to do everything we can to help keep children healthy and vaccines are one of the best ways to do that,” said Malcolm.

"The diseases that vaccines prevent are real, even though we don’t see some of them often. Letting our guard down with decreasing immunization rates opens the door for more disease outbreaks and disruptions to families’ lives."

“Thankfully, children getting very sick from COVID-19 is not very common, but children do get COVID-19 and we can’t predict which children will get very sick, so prevention is the best option,” Malcolm added. 

"The best way to protect your child and your family is to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, and that includes the updated bivalent vaccine when they are due."

Vaccines are available for free at private and state sites. Check out where you can get one here.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines for children can be found here.

Next Up

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts

Western, central, and northern areas of Minnesota are set to be hit hard.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

squirrel, snow
MN News

Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house

The man said he was at "war" with squirrels, according to the complaint.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Caribou Coffee is celebrating 30 years in business.

Related

Flickr - 14 year old vaccine shot - Navy Medicine
MN Coronavirus

MDH reveals first COVID vaccination figures for 12-15 age group

One-fifth of Minnesota's young teens have at least one round of vaccine.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

Vaccine COVID
MN Coronavirus

MDH expands COVID guidance, urges providers to vaccinate the 65+

More vaccine guidance will be provided in the coming days.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's plan to vaccinate kids 5-11 against COVID-19

The plan includes hosting vaccination clinics at schools across the state.

Pexels - mother child mask covid
MN Coronavirus

MDH urging that all wear face masks, 12+ get vaccinated for upcoming school year

MDH revealed its COVID-19 guidance for schools Wednesday.

covid vaccine kids
MN Coronavirus

How to get kids under 5 the COVID vaccine in Minnesota

The MOA will begin offering the vaccine to kids 6 months to 5 years as soon as Wednesday.

Walz covid vaccine delivery
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines start arriving in Minnesota

The first doses of the vaccine could be administered to Minnesotans later this week.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.