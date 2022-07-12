MN hockey coach fired after YouTube vid shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

Skip to main content
Minnesota hockey coach fired after YouTube video shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

Minnesota hockey coach fired after YouTube video shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

Credit: Pixabay

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex.

A YouTube video shows now-former Minnesota Wilderness coach Brendan Phelps showing up at a location in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to allegedly meet up with a 16-year-old boy. The video uploaded by "Midwest Predator Catchers" – which poses as underage people online to entrap adults – shows Phelps being questioned about why he was there.

Police said the investigation is active as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The Sleepy Eye Police Department is aware of videos circulating on social media. We are conducting an active investigation. As such information is not available to the public at this time," the department said in a statement to Bring Me The News.

As of Tuesday, Phelps hasn't yet been charged for anything. However, SafeSport's Code of Conduct states "participation in the Olympic & Paralympic Movement may be limited, conditioned, suspended, terminated, or denied if a Participant’s conduct is or was inconsistent with this Code or the best interest of sport and those who participate in it.”

The Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team. 

Bring Me The News reached out General Manager and Head Coach Dave Boitz on the matter. Boitz did issue a statement to WDIO confirming that after being informed about the video on Sunday, Phelps was fired.

He has also been suspended from "participation in any USA Hockey sanctioned activity, including all activity within the jurisdiction of the NAHL."

"Based on the information currently available to the The Wilderness, the conduct in question does not appear to have involved any NAHL player personnel or activities," the statement added.

Next Up

hockey
MN News

MN hockey coach fired after YouTube vid shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

msp airport
MN News

Charges: Delta employee recorded man in MSP Airport bathroom stall

The employee told police he'd been "participating in this behavior for a long time."

gabriel cruz
MN News

Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

Tyler and Anita Haller
MN News

21-year-old visiting MN severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Tyler Haller suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

Justin Sutherland
MN Food & Drink

Justin Sutherland shares update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

A fundraiser has been launched for the acclaimed Twin Cities chef.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.02.29 PM
MN Food & Drink

2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Larry Myers
MN News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

The victim ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube keeping him alive, until he was removed from life support last week.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

The stories detail a toxic work environment and the sheriff spending thousands of taxpayer dollars following his DWI arrest.

Car crash airbags
MN News

Teen watching 'Stranger Things' at wheel causes crash in Anoka County

Her vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer, and she was lucky to survive.

Bruce Springsteen
MN Music and Radio

Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

"The Boss" and the E Street Band will perform at 31 locations in the United States before heading to Europe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 8.19.46 AM
MN News

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

The koi herpes virus was first detected in wild common carp in Minnesota in 2017.

storm
MN Weather

Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

Related

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

The stories detail a toxic work environment and the sheriff spending thousands of taxpayer dollars following his DWI arrest.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question resigned from her position after being placed on unpaid leave.

CboysTV
MN News

YouTubers attract law enforcement after jet ski stunt in MN

They jumped a jet ski over a road in northwest Minnesota.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Pedestrian crash in Duluth.
MN News

Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

The 16-year-old told police he initially believed he hit a deer with his car.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa
MN News

Video allegedly shows MN school staffer hitting student with rolled up paper

A 5-second video of the alleged incident is making its way around social media.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 10.28.04 AM
MN News

Surveillance video of Buffalo Allina Health mass shooting released

Surveillance footage also showed Ulrich bring a suitcase of pipe bombs inside the clinic.

MN News

Video, transcript reveal moments that led to fatal YouTube stunt

Pedro Ruiz died last year attempting a YouTube stunt with a gun.