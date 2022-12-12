Minnesota hockey community mourning death of 17-year-old player

Skip to main content
Charlie Boike attended Tech High School and played for the St. Cloud Crush varsity team.

The death of a 17-year-old high school student has sent a shockwave through Minnesota's hockey community. 

Charlie Boike, 17, died in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, near 21879 23rd ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. The crash happened after Boike and the St. Cloud Crush hockey team played against Rogers Saturday night. 

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Boike was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound when he crashed and rolled in the ditch. A passerby called 911 and fellow bystanders were able to get Boike out of the vehicle and start CPR before deputies arrived and took over life-saving measures. Boike died at the scene. 

"The roads at the time of the crash were slippery due to weather and precipitation throughout the day," authorities said. 

The St. Cloud Crush is a consolidated high school team featuring students from Tech and Apollo high schools in St. Cloud. Boike was a junior on the team and attended Tech High School. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our hockey players this past evening. Our hearts and prayers are with the Boike family and friends as we are heartbroken over the loss of our hockey teammate, Charlie," the team said in a statement on Sunday. 

An online fundraiser says Charlie was the second of three sons in the Boike family, who are described as "the heart of hockey in the St. Cloud area." The Rink Live reports that Jeff Boike, Charlies father, is a longtime volunteer hockey coach and Charlie's mother, Erika, works for the St. Cloud Norsemen junior hockey team. 

The fundraiser has generated $27,000 as of this writing. You can donate here

