Hunter hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

A hunter in Meeker County was hospitalized Friday after accidentally shooting himself while getting into a tree stand.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound near the 72000 block of County Highway 27 in Kingston Township at 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as a 38-year-old from Dassel, with a gunshot wound to the leg. A tourniquet had been applied to help control the bleeding.

The man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with “serious injuries,” according to the department.

The initial investigation indicates the man accidentally discharged his weapon while climbing into a tree stand.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Dassel Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link III also responded to the incident.