Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

A hunter was rescued in northeastern Minnesota after he became stuck waist-deep in swampy water.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it was among the agencies called to the swampy area of Portage Township south of Crane Lake around 5:13 p.m. Sunday, where a man was later taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The man reported to police he was unable to free himself after he attempted to walk across a partially frozen swampy area.

First responders were able to find the hunter and successfully rescue him, utilizing the Crane Lake Fire Department's ARGO ATV in the process.

There is no word on the man's condition as of Monday morning.

The sheriff's office is asking everyone to "use good judgment" as ice begins to thicken for the winter season.

For more information on general ice thickness guidelines, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

