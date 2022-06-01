Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

A Midwest father-son duo has been sentenced for their participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, has been sentenced to four months in jail and one year of supervised release. He also owes $2,000 in restitution. Johnson entered a guilty plea to the civil disorder charges in January.

Daniel's father, Daryl Johnson, from St. Ansgar, Iowa, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release. He will also owe a $2,000 fine and an additional $2,000 in restitution. He also plead guilty with his son earlier this year.

Both admitted to rushing a line of police officers to aid in opening the Capitol building's doors while more rioters flooded the building.

The plea agreement earlier this year concluded that Daniel Johnson admitted the following:

Entered the Capitol building with his father at around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door on the west side of the building.

Took the stairs to the second floor, where a line of police officers stood blocking the entrance to the East Rotunda, at which point Johnson and a group of rioters, "rushed the line of law enforcement officers."

Helped push through the officers so the group could then open the East Rotunda doors, which allowed more rioters to stream into the Capitol.

Was at or near the front of the group that pushed through the officers and opened the doors.

Left the Capitol after 26 minutes, and was with his father the entire time.

The plea documents also lay out social media posts made by Johnson. He wrote "F*** Biden" on Facebook one day prior to the riots, then after the Capitol siege sent a message to a Snapchat user saying he "was one of the first ones inside" and describing it as "f****** wild." He also told the person he "was trying to find a way into the chamber."

Around 850 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection. Only around 300 of those have entered guilty pleas in relation to the incident. Eight of the charges involve people from Minnesota.

The siege of the Capitol building occurred as Congress was scheduled to count electoral votes and confirm President Joe Biden's victory. Armed participants stormed the building, smashing windows and prompting a lockdown as aides and lawmakers hid in fear.

About 140 Capitol police officers were injured in the riot.