Skip to main content
Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

The father, from Iowa, and son, from Minnesota, were sentenced on Wednesday.

Department of Justice

The father, from Iowa, and son, from Minnesota, were sentenced on Wednesday.

A Midwest father-son duo has been sentenced for their participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, has been sentenced to four months in jail and one year of supervised release. He also owes $2,000 in restitution. Johnson entered a guilty plea to the civil disorder charges in January.

Daniel's father, Daryl Johnson, from St. Ansgar, Iowa, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release. He will also owe a $2,000 fine and an additional $2,000 in restitution. He also plead guilty with his son earlier this year.

Both admitted to rushing a line of police officers to aid in opening the Capitol building's doors while more rioters flooded the building. 

The plea agreement earlier this year concluded that Daniel Johnson admitted the following:

  • Entered the Capitol building with his father at around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door on the west side of the building.
  • Took the stairs to the second floor, where a line of police officers stood blocking the entrance to the East Rotunda, at which point Johnson and a group of rioters, "rushed the line of law enforcement officers." 
  • Helped push through the officers so the group could then open the East Rotunda doors, which allowed more rioters to stream into the Capitol.
  • Was at or near the front of the group that pushed through the officers and opened the doors.
  • Left the Capitol after 26 minutes, and was with his father the entire time.

The plea documents also lay out social media posts made by Johnson. He wrote "F*** Biden" on Facebook one day prior to the riots, then after the Capitol siege sent a message to a Snapchat user saying he "was one of the first ones inside" and describing it as "f****** wild." He also told the person he "was trying to find a way into the chamber."

Around 850 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection. Only around 300 of those have entered guilty pleas in relation to the incident. Eight of the charges involve people from Minnesota.

The siege of the Capitol building occurred as Congress was scheduled to count electoral votes and confirm President Joe Biden's victory. Armed participants stormed the building, smashing windows and prompting a lockdown as aides and lawmakers hid in fear.

About 140 Capitol police officers were injured in the riot.

Next Up

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Minnesota, Iowa father-son duo sentenced for US Capitol attack

The father, from Iowa, and son, from Minnesota, were sentenced on Wednesday.

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Middle school principal charged with soliciting minor resigns

District leaders have announced the school's next principal.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 1.07.31 PM
MN Sports

Softball state tournament trips on the line this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dozens of section championship games.

Voyageurs National Park flooding
MN News

Unprecedented flooding on Rainy Lake after weekend rainfall

Historic sites on Mallard Island are among the properties threatened by the flooding.

Mayor Chris Swanson and his wife.
MN News

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

The mayor now faces a recall vote in the August primaries.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 10.23.56 AM
MN News

MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

The 67-year-old was traveling with a friend when a car driver veered into the wrong lane.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the holiday weekend.

Strawberries
MN News

More details released about MN hepatitis A case linked to strawberries

One person in Minnesota became ill from eating strawberries purchased from a local Twin Cities market.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 9.55.34 AM
MN News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Caden Olson, pictured in the story, is about 5'8'' and 130 pounds with dark hair.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 8.13.22 AM
WI News

Middle schooler, 12, in custody over threats to other students

The threats were made at Superior Middle School on Tuesday.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Related

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

MN man admits to rushing Capitol police during Jan. 6 siege

He and his father, who is from Iowa, were together in the Capitol during the attack.

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

The duo now face a felony civil disorder charge for obstruction of a Capitol police officer.

Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 5.21.04 PM
MN News

Ex-South St. Paul coach dies by suicide 2 days before sentencing

Matthew McCollister was to be sentenced for fraud in federal court on Wednesday.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

Feds to take larger role in tackling violent crime in Minnesota

The move will "significantly increase" federal law enforcement's and attorney's roles in combating violent crime in the state.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.