October 18, 2021
Publish date:

Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Minnesota has recorded 384 traffic deaths as of Oct. 14.
Author:
Car driving

As Minnesota nears 400 traffic deaths, it's on track to be the deadliest year on state roads since 2007.

As of Oct. 14, there have been 384 traffic fatalities in Minnesota since the start of the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That number represents a 23% increase from this time last year, when traffic deaths totaled 313.

This year’s fatalities include 61 motorcyclists and 44 pedestrians. Both of those totals are up from last year, which saw 60 motorcyclists and 35 pedestrians killed by the same time.

Speed was reported as the biggest cause of road deaths this year, accounting for 124 of the incidents.

Another 95 of the incidents were alcohol-related.

If this year’s trends continue, DPS predicts the state could reach 475 traffic deaths by the end of the year. That would mark the highest number since 2007, when traffic deaths totaled 510. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Car driving
MN News

Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Minnesota has recorded 384 traffic deaths as of Oct. 14.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

Four other men were injured in the shooting.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Woman found dead on train tracks in Moorhead

The woman was located by officials on train tracks near Memorial Park Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

skylar hunter and jamie hunter
MN News

Victims in double killing ID'd as father and son; suspect was son's roommate

A man killed his roommate and his roommate's father early Saturday in St. Louis County, authorities said.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Vikings won the game but their coach is still on the hot seat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-17 at 8.24.33 PM
MN Gophers

NCHC condemns Huskies fans for throwing projectiles after controversial no-call

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference says that it will be reviewing both the no-call and the aftermath.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins saves the day again to get Vikings to .500

Cousins' overtime toss to K.J. Osborn earned a 34-28 victory.

Nurses on strike
MN News

Nurses start 3-day strike at Allina WestHealth in Plymouth

A "last attempt" at negotiations failed to produce an agreement last Wednesday.

boating minnesota lake
MN News

Minnesota has experienced its deadliest boating season since 2005

Minnesota has seen 17 boating-related deaths so far this year.

Drew Doughty
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov makes Kings’ Doughty eat his words

The Kings defenseman isn't a fan of the Wild star's new deal.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021 at highest level in more than a decade

There have been a total of eight motorcyclist fatalities on Minnesota roads this year.

MN News

Minnesota road deaths are the highest they've been in years

MN News

Road deaths in Minnesota were up across the board in 2018

380 people died in 2018, up from 358 in 2017.

MN News

3 more deaths bring fatalities on Minnesota's roads this year past 100

MN News

Minnesota traffic deaths continue to drop

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the 368 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2011 represents a fourth consecutive annual drop in road fatalities and the lowest death count on record since 1944 when 356 were killed. The 368 deaths mark a 44 percent decrease from 10 years ago.

ambulance
MN News

4 fatal crashes on Minnesota roads since Friday

There have been 278 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2020.

Car crash
MN News

'Grim' milestone: Minnesota's traffic deaths reach 364, tying 2019 total

“With fewer vehicles on the road during the 2020 pandemic, the loss of life on Minnesota roads is beyond disappointing."

I-94 road signs Minneapolis
MN News

Poor road conditions cost Minnesotans $1.8 billion annually

A recent report by TRIP found that poor road quality costs each Minnesota driver an average of $543.