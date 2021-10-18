Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Pixabay

As Minnesota nears 400 traffic deaths, it's on track to be the deadliest year on state roads since 2007.

As of Oct. 14, there have been 384 traffic fatalities in Minnesota since the start of the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That number represents a 23% increase from this time last year, when traffic deaths totaled 313.

This year’s fatalities include 61 motorcyclists and 44 pedestrians. Both of those totals are up from last year, which saw 60 motorcyclists and 35 pedestrians killed by the same time.

Speed was reported as the biggest cause of road deaths this year, accounting for 124 of the incidents.

Another 95 of the incidents were alcohol-related.

If this year’s trends continue, DPS predicts the state could reach 475 traffic deaths by the end of the year. That would mark the highest number since 2007, when traffic deaths totaled 510.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters