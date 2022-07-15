Skip to main content
Minnesota joins the launch of 988; the national mental health crisis lifeline

Anyone can dial or text 988.

Minnesotans will have access to a new mental health crisis lifeline beginning Saturday. 

The new 988 dialing code is part of a nationwide effort to transition the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a more memorable number. 

The Lifeline 10-digit number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will continue to be available and will route people to the same resources.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, four call centers in Minnesota are a part of a broader network of over 200 Lifeline call centers nationwide. 

The centers are able to quickly connect callers to nearby or state-specific resources and services, according to MDH. 

Anyone can dial or text 988 to connect with a trained crisis counselor 24-7. People may also dial the lifeline if they are worried about a loved one. 

“Supporting mental health is a critical public health need, and one of the best ways we can do that is to make it as easy as possible for people to get the help they need when they need it,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated. “Our hope is that 988 can be an easier way for people experiencing mental health crises to get support quickly." 

