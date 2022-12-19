Skip to main content
Minnesota launches telehealth program to offer no-cost COVID-19 therapeutics

The new telehealth program offers no-cost virtual care and therapeutics for COVID-19.

Jernej Furman, Flickr

Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 can now access no-cost clinician care and therapeutic treatments through telehealth, the Minnesota Department of Health announced. 

The state launched the new test-to-treat program Monday in partnership with Cue Health. 

"Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home test or a positive test from a lab, can download the Cue Health app and sign up with their Minnesota address to have a virtual consultation with a licensed clinician who will evaluate them to determine if therapeutic treatment is a good option," the state announced. 

Therapeutics prescribed to patients can be sent to the patient's local pharmacy or, in some areas, delivered to the patient's home. 

All services, including the virtual consultation, medication and delivery, will be provided at no cost to Minnesotans, according to MDH. All Minnesota residents are eligible to utilize the program.  

“Minnesotans who test positive will be able to more easily access therapeutics that can help them get on the road to recovery," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm stated. "We know that accessing therapeutics within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19 can greatly improve outcomes and help Minnesotans to avoid severe illness or hospitalization. We are continuing to find new and innovative ways to reduce barriers to access for those therapeutics.”

More information on how to access the program and instructions for downloading and getting started with the Cue Health App can be found at care.cuehealth.com/mn.

While antiviral medications, such as Paxlovid, remain authorized to treat COVID-19 in the United States, monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer available. 

How Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 shot

  • Contact your health care provider or a local pharmacy.
  • Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations to find vaccine providers near you—providers will update their information as appointments are available.
  • Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
  • Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at other community locations around Minnesota.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test

  • Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing Sites. Test-to-treat options are available at some locations.
  • Order rapid tests through the state’s free COVID-19 at-home rapid testing program.
  • Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid tests from pharmacies.
  • Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map. 

