MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

December 8, 2021
Minnesota man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.
William Terry.

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing northern Minnesota man who hasn't been seen since Thanksgiving weekend.

William Terry was reported missing to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Monday, according to a news release. The caller said the 60-year-old hasn't been seen since Nov. 27.

William Terry with daughter Jessica Terry.

Deputies searched Terry's property on Munger Shaw Road in Grand Lake Township, just outside of Hermantown, but did not locate him, the sheriff's office said. 

Since then, multiple groups and agencies have participated in "extensive search efforts" for the man, but he remains missing.

The sheriff's office said Terry is a white male, about 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He has blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown/gray beard. On the day he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a red, long-sleeve shirt. 

Anyone who sees Terry, has heard from him or knows where he might be is asked to call 911, or the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office criminal investigations division general line at 218-336-4350.

