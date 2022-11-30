Skip to main content
Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A greyhound station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street in Chicago, Illinois. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview.

A 26-year-old Jackson, Minnesota man accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee in Chicago last month has been arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's Office last Tuesday confirmed Rodnee Miller had been apprehended by authorities in Alabama. 

Miller is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, 30, outside of a Greyhound station on the city's Near West Side around 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The victim was allegedly shot while getting out of his vehicle.

Miller, who has been charged with first-degree murder, has a last-known address in Jackson, Minnesota — a small town in southwestern Minnesota about five miles from the Iowa border. 

Police said Miller arrived at the Chicago transit station from Minneapolis, waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and shot him to death, according to ABC 7 Chicago. He then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station. 

Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken previously told Bring Me The News that local authorities last had contact with Miller on Oct. 21, three days before the shooting, in regards to a trespassing issue. 

