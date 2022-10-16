Minnesota man threatened to kill police, 'commit mass murder'

A northern Minnesota man is in custody after allegedly threatening to kill police and carry out a mass murder.

The threat was made the Friday morning (Oct. 14), with the Ely Police Department saying it was made aware of Facebook posts threatening to kill police and "commit mass murder."

No violence was carried out before Ely police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old Ely man at about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The man's identity hasn't been released, but he's behind bars at the county jail in Virginia where he's awaiting formal charges for felony terroristic threats and threats of violence.

"It is believed the male was acting alone and there is no current danger to the public,' police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.