Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

A three-hour standoff between a Minnesota man and police in Wisconsin ended when police used "chemical irritants" to force the driver out of his vehicle.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Hudson, Wisconsin, says it received numerous 911 calls at 5:35 p.m. Sunday about a motorist who was driving poorly on Interstate 94 near Warren Township.

A witness said he drove into the median and back out onto the interstate and was "swerving" as it continued down eastbound I-94.

A Woodville police officer attempted to stop the motorist, but the driver fled, traveling at "increased speeds" reaching 100 mph, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies from the St. Croix County Sherrif's Office responded to assist.

"The vehicle continued eastbound, and was all over both lanes of I-94 as well as driving down the center line, and was failing to stop for emergency vehicles. Near milepost 43, the vehicle swerved at a civilian motorist’s vehicle, nearly striking it," the release said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol set up stop sticks at milepost 45 in Dunn County and after "swerving" at a trooper's squad car, the vehicle hit the stop sticks and came to a rest in the ditch near milepost 47, about 37 miles from where witnesses first called 911 about the driver.

The sheriff's office said the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and a three-hour standoff ensued.

"Chemical irritants were utilized in an effort to have the driver come out of the vehicle and surrender peacefully," the release said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody with the help of the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team, the release said.

As a result of the standoff, eastbound I-94 was delayed and diverted for "nearly three hours," the sheriff's office said. No one was injured in the incident.

The driver was identified in jail and court records as Raymond Anthony Martin, 48, of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Martin made his first court appearance Monday afternoon on the charges against him. They are: felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety; felony vehicle operation flee/elude officer; misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer; first-degree operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle without a valid license, court records show.

The sheriff's office says Martin was also booked into jail as a hold for the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) due to a felony warrant.

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.