A Minnesota man has been charged with attempting to extort Major League Baseball for $150,000 after hacking into the computer systems of America's most popular sports leagues and illegally streaming content on his website.

Charges filed in the Southern District of New York alleges that Joshua Streit, aka "Josh Brody," a 30-year-old from St. Louis Park, has been charged with "conducting intrusions into Major League Baseball (“MLB”) computer systems, and illegally streaming copyrighted content" from not just MLB, but also the NBA, NFL, and NHL.

An announcement for the U.S. Attorney for SDNY Damian Williams states that Streit's website "offered the illegally streamed content to the public for profit" and also attempted to extort $150,000 from MLB by threatening to expose the hack he used to access their systems if they didn't pay up.

FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said: “We allege Mr. Brody hacked into the systems of several of our country's biggest professional sports leagues and illegally streamed copyrighted live games. Instead of quitting while he was ahead, he allegedly decided to continue the game by extorting one of the leagues, threatening to expose the very vulnerability he used to hack them. Now instead of scoring a payday, Mr. Brody faces the possibility of a federal prison sentence as a penalty."

The charges state that Streit accessed the sites using "misappropriated login credentials from legitimate users" of the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA sites.

It also alleges that one of the leagues "sustained losses of approximately $3 million" due to Streit's actions.

He is facing five federal charges including for wire fraud, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.