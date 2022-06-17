Skip to main content
Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

A 36-year-old co-op employee from Pemberton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old southern Minnesota man was killed in a grain bin accident Thursday night.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, which is located just south of Owatonna. 

A 911 caller reported that someone was trapped inside a grain bin, and the body of 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum eventually recovered. The Pemberton man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Crystal Valley Cooperative said the employee "became fully engulfed in a grain bin while loading a train." Frantum was a grain elevator operator at the site, according to his Facebook.

"Crystal Valley extends their heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and volunteers on site. Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family and friends," the company stated Friday. 

The grain terminal will remain closed Friday. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

