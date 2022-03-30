Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

A Minnesota man died from injuries sustained in a fire in Wanamingo, and his wife says he went back into the burning home in an effort to save their pets.

"Last night was the worse night of my life! I lost my husband, two dogs and four cats in a house fire," Monica Koerner Siegle wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Jay made sure I made it out safe, but went back for our fur babies."

Jay Siegle, 56, was identified as the victim of the deadly house fire that happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Braget Circle in the small town located about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

The Siegles were in bed when they smelled smoke, authorities said, adding that Monica Siegle ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. The neighbor and the Wanamingo Fire Department attempted to enter the house but were unable to because of heavy, black smoke.

Jay Siegle was located inside the home after firefighters ventilated the house. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but he died at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.