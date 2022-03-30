Skip to main content
Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

Andrew McGill via Flickr

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

A Minnesota man died from injuries sustained in a fire in Wanamingo, and his wife says he went back into the burning home in an effort to save their pets. 

"Last night was the worse night of my life! I lost my husband, two dogs and four cats in a house fire," Monica Koerner Siegle wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Jay made sure I made it out safe, but went back for our fur babies."

Jay Siegle, 56, was identified as the victim of the deadly house fire that happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Braget Circle in the small town located about 50 miles south of St. Paul. 

The Siegles were in bed when they smelled smoke, authorities said, adding that Monica Siegle ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. The neighbor and the Wanamingo Fire Department attempted to enter the house but were unable to because of heavy, black smoke. 

Jay Siegle was located inside the home after firefighters ventilated the house. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but he died at the scene. 

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Next Up

USATSI_17296223_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Badgers forward Ben Carlson enters transfer portal

The former four-star recruit and East Ridge standout spent the past two seasons in Madison.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson announces he's returning to the Vikings

Peterson announced his decision on the All Things Covered podcast.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man beaten, held hostage in nightmarish incident at old gas station

A trio of suspects carjacked the man and drove him to the abandoned business, charges say.

graff_ed mps
MN News

Amid district tension, Minneapolis superintendent reveals plans to step down

He announced his decision in a letter to the School Board Wednesday.

chan1
MN Property

Gallery: Lotus Lake home perfect for entertaining on the market for $1.3M

It's "not your cookie-cutter McMansion."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

atv unsplash snow crop
MN News

Serious injuries after ATV flips, throws 14-year-old operator

The teen was riding in an area that had been washed out by recent snowmelt, authorities said.

flickr-newborn-baby-infant-child-birth
Minnesota Life

Website predicts most popular baby names in MN in 2022

There are a lot of Henrys and Olivias running around out there...

peachu yates facebook irondale
MN News

Tributes pour in for mother found stabbed to death in Champlin yard

A local Blessings Box effort is collecting donations for her children.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

police lights
MN News

4 cops injured while breaking up 'large fight' involving 15 people

Those involved were cited, while a man was taken to jail.

student with megaphone minneapolis schools
MN News

Minneapolis school board approves new calendar in tumultuous meeting

Students were upset over the calendar changes, calling them unfair.

Related

fire, firefighter
MN News

2 dead in Wadena County house fire, boy survives

The fire was reported around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

The fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Fire at southern Minnesota farm kills 2,000 pigs

The fire started around 8 a.m. Thursday.

fire
MN News

Firefighters find one dead after house fire in Little Falls

The fire was reported Tuesday evening in Morrison County.

MN News

Elderly homeowner dies in Freeport house fire

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Friday.

Frazee Fire Department
MN News

Man severely burned, 2 dogs die in west-central MN fire

The fire was reported just after 8:20 p.m. Monday.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Boy dies, 3 others airlifted following Becker County house fire

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.