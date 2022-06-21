Skip to main content
Minnesota man dies while swimming in Pelican Lake

The 49-year-old Merrifield man was reportedly swimming from a pontoon.

The 49-year-old Merrifield man was reportedly swimming from a pontoon.

The 49-year-old Merrifield man was reportedly swimming from a pontoon.

A man died in a Minnesota lake this past weekend and authorities are continuing to investigate.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on the south end of Pelican Lake just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of 9229 Cimino Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes, near Nisswa. 

Authorities were alerted about a man, who was not breathing, being pulled from the water. Bystanders were giving CPR to the man, with deputies eventually arriving at the scene to take over life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene. 

The sheriff's office identified him as 49-year-old Loren Michael Hinch of Merrifield. 

Preliminary information suggests Hinch was swimming near a pontoon when the incident happened. No other details are known as of Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct a full autopsy on Hinch to determine his cause of death.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

It was a deadly holiday weekend on Minnesota waterways, as a man attempting to save his dog died in an apparent drowning and two people died just miles apart in separate incidents on the Minnesota River in Renville County. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

