Man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

A 28-year-old was found dead inside a jail cell about 70 miles west of Minneapolis on Thursday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said Brady Schmidt, of Dassel, was found unresponsive in the county jail in Litchfield at about 8:30 a.m. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures and Schmidt was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Midwest Medical Examiner will do a full autopsy to find out his cause of death.

Schmidt was in the jail awaiting an initial court appearance on a second-degree DUI charge, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office to find out how long Schmidt had been in custody.