Skip to main content
Minnesota man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Minnesota man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

Meeker County Jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

A 28-year-old was found dead inside a jail cell about 70 miles west of Minneapolis on Thursday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said Brady Schmidt, of Dassel, was found unresponsive in the county jail in Litchfield at about 8:30 a.m. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures and Schmidt was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Midwest Medical Examiner will do a full autopsy to find out his cause of death.

Schmidt was in the jail awaiting an initial court appearance on a second-degree DUI charge, according to the sheriff's office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office to find out how long Schmidt had been in custody. 

Next Up

Brady Schmidt
MN News

Man facing DUI charge dies after being found unresponsive in jail

Brady Schmidt, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

John Ciminski
MN News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

Jesse Hooper
MN News

Charges filed after drunk ATV driver crashes, killing 12-year-old boy

Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.49.07 AM
MN News

Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Gregory Swanson
WI News

Off-duty Wisconsin cop charged with drunk-driving crash that killed man, baby

Greg Swanson has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Explosion, fire at Duluth house leaves one injured

The blaze caused around $90,000 in damage.

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 3.34.32 PM
MN News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Movie-goers said they mistook the firework for gunfire and thought they were going to be killed.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Search for 8-year-old girl missing on the Minnesota River

Police say they're investigating it as a possible drowning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

4144-Drew-Front_ws_4
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Linden Hills home sold above list price FAST!

Classic Minneapolis home sold in a matter of days

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.47.38 PM
Minnesota Life

What researchers will learn next about the cougar found in the Twin Cities

The male cougar found this week weighed 130 pounds.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

Related

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

grain bin, farming
MN News

Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

The incident happened in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

Cass County Jail
MN News

Jail inmate hospitalized after being found unresponsive

The incident in Fargo is under investigation.

lake water
MN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive in west-central MN lake

The lake is located on the northern edge of Willmar.

MN News

Man, 32, dies after being found unresponsive in YMCA hot tub

He was found at the YMCA in downtown Duluth.

ambulance
MN News

Boy, 13, in hospital after being found unresponsive in drainage culvert

Dakota Co. Sheriff's divers located him underwater on Thursday.

MN News

Man dies while in custody at Crow Wing County jail

He had been arrested on an outstanding warrant.

St. Croix County Jail and Courthouse
MN News

Woman dies in Hudson jail after being found unresponsive in bunk

The discovery was made Sunday morning.