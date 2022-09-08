Skip to main content
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

The missing man's body was found within the Stratobowl hiking area.

Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The missing man's body was found within the Stratobowl hiking area.

Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. 

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said identified the deceased as 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville. 

Authorities began investigating Tuesday after learning Verburg had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to a press release. The search focused on the Stratobowl Rim Trailhead off Highway 16 after authorities found Verburg's vehicle there. 

His body was discovered the next morning at the bottom of a cliff in a rugged area. 

His death remains under investigation, although the Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

The missing man's body was found within the Stratobowl hiking area.

Image-5
Minnesota Life

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get custom bats made by MN company

St. Louis Cardinals players Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were presented the bats last week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

Take a look inside this 'hidden gem.'

LukeCombsUSAToday
MN Music and Radio

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Minnesota

Combs will perform 35 concerts across three continents and 16 countries on his world tour.

Ahmad Hicks
TV, Movies and The Arts

New sports reporter joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis

It follows the departure of Hobie Artigue earlier this summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 9.12.36 AM
MN News

U of M partners with State Patrol to increase police around campus

The University of Minnesota also recently reinstated its partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department for events.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 9.00.04 AM
MN News

Former hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash

The plane went down near the Mississippi River while on its way to Red Wing.

Jesse Bonacci-Koski
MN News

Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

Life Link
MN News

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

The man died several days after the incident.

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

Related

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake

The man was reported missing and later found dead in the water near the lakeside residence.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

Screen Shot 2019-08-18 at 8.52.15 PM
MN News

Man found dead in south Minneapolis apartment building

The body was found Sunday afternoon just south of downtown.

MN News

Police, BCA investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

The man's body was found in a home west of St. Cloud State University.

cornfield
MN News

Man found dead in south-central Minnesota cornfield

The 33-year-old was found in his vehicle.

police lights
MN News

Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

The deceased woman had been reported missing earlier this month.

police lights
MN News

Missing man, 73, found dead in wooded area in Bloomington

David Shibata's body was found on Friday.

MN News

Man found dead in rural Minnesota home; woman arrested

The victim was found after deputies responded to an alleged assault.