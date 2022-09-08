Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said identified the deceased as 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville.

Authorities began investigating Tuesday after learning Verburg had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to a press release. The search focused on the Stratobowl Rim Trailhead off Highway 16 after authorities found Verburg's vehicle there.

His body was discovered the next morning at the bottom of a cliff in a rugged area.

His death remains under investigation, although the Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected.