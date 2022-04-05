Minnesota man gets 12-year sentence for murdering girlfriend

A 24-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his girlfriend at their home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota.

William Jones, IV pleaded guilty in October 2021 to the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Brittany L. Roy, whom he assaulted on Nov. 16, 2019, according to federal charges.

The charges say Jones and Roy lived together in Ponemah and on the night of Nov. 6, 2019 Jones "repeatedly assaulted the victim," who at one point struck her head on the wall and suffered a brain injury.

"Jones did not contact emergency personnel or attempt to render aid to the victim despite her obvious injuries," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "The victim remained in the house unconscious for almost two days. During that time, Jones was in the house and chose not to contact emergency personnel or otherwise render any aid to the victim."

Two days later, Jones' mother called police after finding her inside the house.

Charging documents say that medics and police arrived at the home around midnight on Nov. 8, 2019, where they located Roy on a bed. She was breathing rapidly, was covered in bruises and didn't respond to verbal communication.

She was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that would keep her in a vegetative state "with no hope for recovery."

Jones told his mother that Roy "fell over the other night when she got drunk, I helped her to bed," according to the charges. Jones said he didn't call for an ambulance because he "didn't know the number."

When asked why he didn't call 911 he didn't respond, charges state.

Jones will serve 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.