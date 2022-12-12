Skip to main content
Minnesota man gets 20 years for trying to mail drugs into prisons

Walter "Disney" Davis pleaded guilty in June.

Tony Webster, Flickr

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to distribute drugs via the mail to multiple Minnesota correctional facilities.

Walter "Disney" Davis, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2021 and pleaded guilty to the charges three days into the jury trial in June, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Davis attempted to mail letters soaked in a "synthetic cannabinoid substance that produces hallucinogenic effects" when it's consumed. The letters were addressed for several state correctional facilities, such as Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Faribault and Rush City.

According to the charges, the letters were intercepted by investigators after he attempted to mail them on April 21, 2021.

A search warrant was conducted at Davis' residence in Eagan, where police found two bags of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver. A second search warrant was executed at another of Davis' properties in Maplewood. There, officers found over 400 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-43n-PINACA (the same substance found on the letters), a package of Strathmore cotton paper and a loaded Rossi .357 Magnum revolver.

Davis was sentenced Friday, after pleading guilty to all counts, including:

  • One count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon

Davis' criminal history includes felony convictions in Ramsey and Hennepin counties for motor vehicle theft, robbery, assault and burglary, prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

