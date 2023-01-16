Minnesota man indicted for sexual assault of cruise ship crew member

A Minnesota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker on a trip from Iceland to Boston.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts accuses Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, of committing the act while the male crew member was cleaning a bathroom in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2022.

Prosecutors allege that Farias also used a "sexually explicit comment" during the interaction.

According to the charges, Farias was aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship traveling from Reykjavik, Iceland to Boston.

The victim and Farias were the only people inside the bathroom at the time. While occupying one of the stalls, Farias is accused of exiting the stall, approaching the ship employee and "began rubbing his hand on the victim's forearm."

When the victim pulled away and asked what Farias was doing, Farias allegedly used both hands to inappropriately touch the crew member's private area.

After the victim pulled away again, Farias asked him if he was upset, with the crew member replying that he was. Charges says Farias then apologized and asked the victim to not report what happened before he left.

Farias has been indicted on one count of abusive sexual contact. The charge involves a sentence of up to two years in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He's next scheduled to make an appearance in court on Thursday, Jan. 20.