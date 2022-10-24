Skip to main content
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Pixabay

A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday.

Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road, north of the intersection of Wexford Hollow Drive, near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

An investigation states Werner was heading southbound on Great River Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve and crashed into a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

