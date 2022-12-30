Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas

A Minnesota man is one of two people who died when they were struck by an SUV driver as they crossed Las Vegas' Fremont Street.

The Las Vegas Police Department says that the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Street and 4th Street, at the east end of Vegas' famous downtown drag.

Police, citing "evidence at the scene, witness statements and video surveillance, " say that the two pedestrians were crossing on a "Don't Cross" signal from east to west, and were struck by a northbound driver in a GMC Acadia.

The Minnesota man, a 44-year-old from Monument, died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman from New Mexico later died at a nearby trauma hospital.

The Acadia driver then fled the scene, heading northbound on 4th Street, and didn't return. He was later found by police and arrested. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

The Minnesota man's identity has not yet been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.