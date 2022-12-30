Skip to main content
Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas

Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas

The driver of the SUV that struck them fled the scene.

Google Streetview

The driver of the SUV that struck them fled the scene.

A Minnesota man is one of two people who died when they were struck by an SUV driver as they crossed Las Vegas' Fremont Street.

The Las Vegas Police Department says that the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Street and 4th Street, at the east end of Vegas' famous downtown drag.

Police, citing "evidence at the scene, witness statements and video surveillance, " say that the two pedestrians were crossing on a "Don't Cross" signal from east to west, and were struck by a northbound driver in a GMC Acadia.

The Minnesota man, a 44-year-old from Monument, died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman from New Mexico later died at a nearby trauma hospital.

The Acadia driver then fled the scene, heading northbound on 4th Street, and didn't return. He was later found by police and arrested. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

The Minnesota man's identity has not yet been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

SPPDHomicide
MN News

Charges: Man kills woman at St. Paul home where son was shot days earlier

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday.

Sledding
MN Weird

Apple Watches worn by sledders blamed for spike in emergency alerts to police

Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking people to change their settings.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

Still a lot of uncertainty. Definitely not set in stone.

image
MN News

Four now charged in MOA killing; one suspected gunman at-large

The four suspects are all from the Twin Cities area.

Mall of America
MN News

After fatal shooting, Mall of America to check bags at entrances

The Bloomington mall says it's stepping up security after a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Nordstrom last week.

image
MN News

Ski trail groomer and his dog killed in Gunflint Trail structure fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Melvin Carter
MN News

Charges: Man made violent threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall

Andrew T. Grzywinski was charged with two counts of threats of violence in district court Thursday.

320458345_944075749911906_6164467154376137767_n
WI News

Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard

Unbelievable scenes from last week's damaging blizzard.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 9.39.26 AM
MN News

Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas

The driver of the SUV that struck them fled the scene.

police lights
MN News

Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina

The incident happened near Medina Country Club and the Medina Entertainment Center.

Jan. 2 storm track
MN Weather

Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track Monday-Tuesday

The storm track and how much warm air will determine where and how much snow falls.

image
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1

Many of Minneapolis' four-legged friends share a name, according to city data.

Related

police lights
MN News

Las Vegas man identified as victim killed near 38th and Chicago

The 25-year-old died at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 6.47.36 AM
MN News

One killed in stolen vehicle crash in St. Paul

The driver of the stolen vehicle broadsided another vehicle, police say.

MN News

Disabled Minnesota veteran shot dead at Las Vegas motel

The 33-year-old's family say he was traveling the country.

ambulance
MN News

Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police say the driver of a cream or white SUV hit a man in the road and then fled.

Screen Shot 2020-01-16 at 6.48.45 AM
MN News

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver outside Target in Blaine

The suspect was later arrested after a foot pursuit.

MN News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in downtown St. Cloud

Witnesses helped police identify the driver.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

MN News

21-year-old killed in hit-and-run in west-central Minnesota

The pedestrian was struck on Hwy. 78 south of Ottertail.