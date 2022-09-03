Man sentenced for raping woman he offered a ride home

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for assaulting and raping a woman he found walking on the side of the road.

Paul John Sayers, 30, was sentenced to 239 months in prison in U.S. District Court Wednesday. In April, Sayers pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault. As part of his guilty plea, he also admitted to unlawful sexual contact with another person.

On Nov. 7, 2020, Sayers was driving and stopped his truck beside a woman walking down the road. He then offered her a ride.

But instead of driving her to her destination, Sayers drove the woman to a camper near a hemp shop where he worked, according to court documents.

The woman resisted Sayers’ sexual advances, and he proceeded to strangle her until she passed out. He then raped her.

The victim eventually left and began walking 20 miles to a nearby town.