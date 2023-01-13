Skip to main content
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use.

Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents. 

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said Schumacher deposited at least $160,000 of the victims' money and used it for travel expenses, retail purchases, credit card bills, car payments, loan payments, entertainment tickets and cash withdrawals.

The federal charges state Schumacher took the commission owed to travel agents after customers booked travel plans. The scheme continued because Schumacher was "routinely providing his travel agents with materially false and fraudulent information," court documents say. 

Schumacher told agents their commission would be provided, but he instead kept all of their money or provided payments that were late or not the fully amount owed. 

According to the charges, Schumacher spent at least $150,000 in victims' money on his own travel expenses.

Schumacher pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in June 2021. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

