Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Skip to main content
Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his grandma with a hammer

Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his grandma with a hammer

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Dakota County Sheriff's Office

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother with a hammer in 2015. 

The Dakota County attorney general’s office announced Friday that Timothy Steele, 42, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison.

In October 2015, Farmington police responded to a call for medical assistance. At the home, they found Steele sitting on the couch. He admitted to police that he had killed his grandmother, 84-year-old Agnes Maria-Wagner Steele, with a hammer.

Police found her in a bedroom with head injuries.

Steele told authorities that he couldn't get the taste of mucus out of his mouth after his grandmother had blown her nose during dinner the night before. He said he heard voices in his head and thought the feeling and smell of mucus would go away if killed her, so he grabbed a hammer and hit her in the head 7 or 8 times, according to the criminal complaint. 

Shortly after Steele was charged in connection to the killing, he was deemed incompetent to assist in his defense in court. A petition was filed to deem him mentally ill and dangerous, and he was committed to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter until a trial could proceed.

Although Steele asserted he was not guilty by reason of mental illness, a judge found him guilty of second-degree intentional murder in November.

And after a trial in February about his mental illness defense, a judge ordered that Steele had not met the burden in proving the defense and convicted him.

“Sadly, this is a tragic and extreme example of what can occur when a person’s mental illness disorder is not adequately treated,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

FYWR25wUcAIVFtC
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in MN for 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes

Storms are expected to intensify Saturday morning.

monkeypox
MN Health

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.14.59 PM
MN Travel

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel aims to bring back the bygone days of local lakeside leisure.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.33.43 PM
MN News

'Don't Look Up' in real life: TV anchor's attitude is mockery to climate reality

A real-life version of a scene from the movie "Don't Look Up" happened this week.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Teen charged for overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

USATSI_12876178
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: A love letter to beat writers

Fans should demand more media access and never settle for less because their favorite players do not want to be bothered by the pesky mob with microphones.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 1.39.20 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.

Related

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Chris LaFontaine
MN News

Four people sentenced in home invasion killing of Dakota Co. man

Police found Chris Lafontaine, 55, dead in his home after a report of a burglary in progress.

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old was killed with his gun

Because of a previous felony conviction, Phillip Jones Jr. was prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

MN News

25 years in prison for man who murdered a 16-month-old child

The east-metro man pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.