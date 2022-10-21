Minnesota man suffers leg injury in chainsaw accident

Skip to main content
Authorities said the man briefly lost consciousness.

A man suffered a leg injury in a chainsaw accident in central Minnesota Tuesday evening.

Larry Gorecki, 71, briefly lost consciousness and was unable to stop the bleeding prior to emergency responders arriving following the incident, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident happened at about 5:43 p.m. near an address on the 30000 block of Mapleview Road in Farming Township.

Gorecki's wife was with him when the accident happened, and helped her husband get out of the woods with their tractor to meet with paramedics on Mapleview Road. 

He was then taken by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital to treat his injuries.

There is no word on Gorecki's condition as of Friday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

