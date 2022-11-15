Minnesotan wanted for murder of Greyhound employee in Chicago

Skip to main content
Minnesota man wanted for murder of Greyhound employee in Chicago

The 26-year-old Jackson, Minnesota man is charged with first-degree murder.

A greyhound station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street in Chicago, Illinois. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview.

Authorities are searching for a Jackson, Minnesota man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued an appeal for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Rodnee Miller. 

Miller is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, 30, outside of a Greyhound station on the city's Near West Side around 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the Chicago Sun TimesThe victim was allegedly shot while getting out of his vehicle. 

Miller, who has been charged with first-degree murder, has a last-known address in Jackson, Minnesota — a small town on the Iowa border. 

Police said Miller arrived at the Chicago transit station from Minneapolis, waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and shot him to death, according to ABC 7 Chicago. He then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station. 

Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken said Tuesday local authorities last had contact with Miller on Oct. 21, three days before the shooting, in regards to a trespassing issue. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at 312-744-8261, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 507-847-4420, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI tip line at 312-421-6700.

