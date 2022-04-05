MN man who killed wife dies during police pursuit in Colorado

A Minnesota man who killed his wife and put her body in a storage locker has died after crashing during a police chase out west.

Law enforcement from both Wyoming and Colorado were pursuing Craig Licari around 2:45 p.m. Thursday as the 66-year-old traveled southbound on Highway 85, crossing state lines as he did so. According to the Colorado State Patrol, officers deployed stop sticks near Ault, Colorado, and Licari swerved — hitting a Colorado State Patrol vehicle and causing it to roll.

Licari's vehicle then went off the road and into a drainage ditch. He died from injuries sustained in the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

A state trooper suffered minor injuries. The rolled squad car was disabled as a result of the wreck.

Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol did not say what prompted the pursuit that began in Wyoming. The agency did describe Licari as "wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota," though a state court spokesperson said it was actually a missed court hearing.



Licari was convicted in December of 2000 of killing his estranged wife, Nancy Licari. She'd disappeared after going to meet Craig Licari at a cafe in Isanti, Minnesota, on April 23, 1999.

Days later, an investigator discovered her body in a storage unit, describing her as "badly beaten." Authorities also found a bloodied baseball bat.

The district court found Craig Licari guilty of second-degree murder, and on Dec. 14, 2000, sentenced him to 27 1/2 years. The Department of Corrections lists him as under supervision as of Jan. 12, 2017, with an expiration of Nov. 15, 2026.