MN man who killed wife dies during police pursuit in Colorado

Minnesota man who killed estranged wife dies during police pursuit in Colorado

The 66-year-old crashed his vehicle while trying to evade authorities.

Minnesota Department of Corrections

A Minnesota man who killed his wife and put her body in a storage locker has died after crashing during a police chase out west.

Law enforcement from both Wyoming and Colorado were pursuing Craig Licari around 2:45 p.m. Thursday as the 66-year-old traveled southbound on Highway 85, crossing state lines as he did so. According to the Colorado State Patrol, officers deployed stop sticks near Ault, Colorado, and Licari swerved — hitting a Colorado State Patrol vehicle and causing it to roll.

Licari's vehicle then went off the road and into a drainage ditch. He died from injuries sustained in the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

A state trooper suffered minor injuries. The rolled squad car was disabled as a result of the wreck.

colorado state patrol licari crash

The Colorado State Patrol did not say what prompted the pursuit that began in Wyoming. The agency did describe Licari as "wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota," though a state court spokesperson said it was actually a missed court hearing.

Licari was convicted in December of 2000 of killing his estranged wife, Nancy Licari. She'd disappeared after going to meet Craig Licari at a cafe in Isanti, Minnesota, on April 23, 1999.

Days later, an investigator discovered her body in a storage unit, describing her as "badly beaten." Authorities also found a bloodied baseball bat.

The district court found Craig Licari guilty of second-degree murder, and on Dec. 14, 2000, sentenced him to 27 1/2 years. The Department of Corrections lists him as under supervision as of Jan. 12, 2017, with an expiration of Nov. 15, 2026. 

