Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted

Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted

The 35-year-old man admitted to leaving threats on an out-of-state senator's voicemail this summer.

Bring Me The News

The 35-year-old man admitted to leaving threats on an out-of-state senator's voicemail this summer.

A Coon Rapids man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for a sitting United States Senator.

Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week. He has been charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.

No other description is given of the victim other than they are an out-of-state senator, and judging by the content of the voicemails the victim is a Republican senator.

According to court documents, on June 11, Daugherty left two voicemails that contained "threats of violence" directed at a U.S. Senator. 

The first message he left stated: "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day; can't wait to kill ya."

He called back, adding: "I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals."

The messages were reported to U.S. Capitol Police. 

On Sept. 2, FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home, where he admitted to making the calls. He claimed the senator in question was "doing a bunch of stupid [expletive] with gun control," and that he wanted politicians to "feel a little bit pressured."

Another Minnesota man was sentenced on federal charges in April for leaving threatening voicemails on federal lawmaker's office phone in California. Jason Robert Burham Karimi, 32, from St. Paul, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release

