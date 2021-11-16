MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Minnesota mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured
The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.
A 1-year-old boy and his 29-year-old mother were killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Iowa on Saturday. 

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 29-year-old Mariah Nelson, of Jackson, Minnesota, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Accent with three child passengers: a 1-year-old boy and two girls, ages 5 and 6. 

Nelson was driving around 11:30 a.m. eastbound on 120th Street near Spirit Lake, Iowa, when the State Patrol says she ran a stop sign and the Hyundai was broadsided on the driver's side by a GMC Sierra that was southbound on Highway 71. 

Nelson and the 1-year-old boy, identified by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office as Nelson's son, Symere Williams, died at the scene. 

The two girls, 5-year-old Armani Scott and 6-year-old Zariah Scott, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and were later transported to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. KEYC reports that the two girls are also Nelson's children. 

Two people in the GMC Sierra, identified as 63-year-old Allen Weinzet and 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, both of Jackson, were also transported to a hospital for treatment. 

The accident remains under investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

