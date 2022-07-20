Skip to main content
Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Hennepin County Jail

A Minneapolis man who is already charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened in April has now been charged in connection to a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl last Friday.

According to court documents, Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, has been charged with one count each of causing a death while fleeing police, criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular homicide. 

A warrant had already been out for Muhammad's arrest for the shooting death of 28-year-old Devan Dampier. He is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, as well as illegal possession of ammunition or a firearm because of past aggravated robbery convictions in 2014 and 2015.

Each criminal complaint is detailed below.

Crash while fleeing police kills child

On July 15, the Brooklyn Center Police Department got a tip that Muhammad was in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 57th Avenue North. When two officers arrived, they found Muhammad sitting in the driver's seat of a Chevy Equinox, according to the criminal complaint.

The officers exited with their guns drawn, demanding that Muhammad show his hands. That's when Muhammad put the SUV in drive and fled from police. The officers then got into their squad car and followed Muhammad, with their lights and siren activated.

Muhammad drove onto 57th Avenue North and began to head east, according to the complaint. Several other police joined the pursuit. The complaint notes that Muhammad was driving "double the legal limit of 30 mph" at the time. He ran several stop signs and a red light, while also driving in the oncoming lane of traffic during the pursuit.

Muhammad, driving at 94 mph, was approaching a four-way intersection (stop signs at all four corners) located at 53rd Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North when police say Muhammad crashed into a Ford Edge, flipping it over. The Edge had the right of way but Muhammad blew through a stop sign.

Inside the Edge was a mother and her four children. One of the children, 6-year-old Blessings, was found inside the vehicle unresponsive. After life-saving efforts were made and the child was taken to North Memorial Hospital, she was pronounced dead. A 9-year-old girl suffered a broken collarbone in the incident. A 15-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury, "internal bleeding and bruising to her liver." She remains in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a GoFundMe, the family had been traveling home after spending the day at a waterpark.

"All the attention on scene was [given] to the suspect while my family begged for help," relative Imari Billberry described on the GoFundMe.

Muhammad was arrested at the scene. He was taken to a hospital to treat a possible broken leg. He is now in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. According to court documents, Muhammad will make his first appearance in court regarding both cases on Friday, July 22. 

Homicide in April

According to a criminal complaint, Dampier was found with a gunshot wound just after 8 p.m. on April 7 near the intersection of Emerson and 21st avenues in Minneapolis. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital. 

Police were contacted by the victim's mother who said she knew Muhammad did it. She connected officers with a man from Dampier's phone and said Muhammad and Dampier "had caught a case" together and that Muhammad was mad with Dampier because Dampier had reportedly been telling people that Muhammad was "a snitch." The mother also claimed Muhammad had made her feel unsafe because he was making death threats towards her.

The complaint says investigators spoke with the witness the mother had called. He told them he was sitting in a car with Muhammad that night when Dampier called him, asking to "hang out." 

When Dampier showed up, Muhammad got out of the car, holding a gun. Dampier asked Muhammad, "Am I supposed to be scared of a gun?" The witness told police he asked Muhammad to put the gun down but Muhammad pistol-whipped Dampier, the two engaged in a struggle before a single gunshot was heard, according to the witness. Dampier was then seen dropping to the ground, saying, "Damn bro, you shot me."

Muhammad ran to his car and fled the scene, according to the complaint.

A spent shell casing recovered at the scene was traced to Muhammad through a DNA test. A warrant was issued for Muhammad's arrest on July 11.

