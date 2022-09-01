Skip to main content
Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals

The hospitals are in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area.

Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses have given a 10-day strike notice that will last for three days starting Sept. 12, if there isn't an agreement reached regarding their contracts.

The announcement was made during a  Thursday news conference. The strike is expected to go from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 to 7 a.m. Sept. 15.

The decision to strike comes after multiple failed negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital executives. On Aug. 16, the union authorized a strike for the nurses, who span across 15 Twin Cities and Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior hospitals.

"We can only hope these 10 days will motivate them," said Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association. Turner is an intensive care nurse at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

Hospitals will now have the 10 days to look for replacements or finalize a deal the union agrees to within that timeframe. If an agreement can't be reached on bettering pay and benefits, the loss of nurses will leave hospitals heavily understaffed.

"This strike is historic. Not just because it's the largest private sector nurses strike in United States history, but because it is the first time so many Minnesota nurses across the state will strike together," Turner said during a news conference.

The hospitals included in the strike are:

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota
  • M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina
  • M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital in Maplewood
  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital in Superior
  • Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park
  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis
  • Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids
  • United Hospital in St. Paul
  • Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley
  • Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis
  • Children's Minnesota in St. Paul
  • North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale
  • St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth

Turner noted how hospital staff are needed "more than ever in the state," mentioning the rising COVID-19 cases in state hospitals recently.

"This is a somber day. We are devastated that we have to go these extremes," Turner said. "Do they need us there? You bet they do. So hospitals: our patients need us so do something about it."

Twin Cities Hospitals Group, which includes Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, said the nurses' union has demanded wage increases by 32-39% over the next three-year contract. Hospitals have offered around a 10-12% wage increase instead.

"Increases like this would cost hundreds of millions of dollars across Twin Cities Hospitals and are not economically feasible or responsible to our community members who would ultimately pay the price," the Group's website states.

According to the union, chief executive officers from the seven health systems operating the 15 hospitals take home annual compensation ranging from a low end of more than $700,000 at St. Luke's, where there are co-CEOs, to the $3.5 million M Health Fairview CEO James Hereford makes.

Both sides have agreed on the need to improve recruitment and retention of nurses, but the hospitals have stated that the union's wage demands are too costly. 

Bring Me The News reached out to the hospitals for comment but have yet to hear back.

You can watch the union's announcement below, via its Facebook page.

This is a developing story.

