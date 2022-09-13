Minnesota nurses strike Day 2: no deal reached, Walz shows support

It's day two of the Minnesota nurses strike, and negotiations remain at a standstill between healthcare providers and nurses.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) provided an update Tuesday, claiming that hospital executives walked away from contract talks this weekend and haven't shown any intention of rescheduling.

The decision to strike comes after multiple failed negotiations between the MNA and hospital executives. The strike was authorized on Aug. 16 following an overwhelming vote in favor among nurses across 15 Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior hospitals.

A strike notice was given on Sept. 1 and will last through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz was also at the press conference on Tuesday showing his support.

"Nurses have put their lives on the line to care for Minnesotans throughout this pandemic. They deserve to be safe on the job and get paid fairly," the governor said in a statement.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton intervened during the Allina nurses strike in 2016. A WCCO reporter asked the governor if he would intervene like Dayton did.

"We're just down here for support. There's a process for doing this, collectively bargaining and negotiations happen," he said. He added that he's encouraging both sides to reconvene "to get this worked out."

The strike leaves 15 hospitals understaffed during the three-day strike. Nurses said on Tuesday they are continuing to fight for higher wages for their members and more say in how their hospitals are staffed.

Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents four of the seven healthcare providers, says the nurses' union has demanded wage increases by 32-39% over the next three-year contract. Hospitals have offered around a 10-12% increase over three years, stating it's the largest wage increase they have offered in 15 years.

MNA President Mary Turner, who is an intensive care nurse at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, said on Monday the union will have to reconvene to decide what's next if there is no agreement by Thursday morning.

The strike has gained national attention, as it's the largest private sector nurses strike in United States history. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders showed his support on Monday.