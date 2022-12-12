Minnesota pastor accused of criminal sexual conduct with 17-year-old

A Minnesota pastor is accused of criminal sexual conduct with an underage teenager who would meet regularly with him at church for "spiritual guidance."

Nathan Van Alfred Luong, 36, of Rochester, is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a 17-year-old girl from October 2019 and February 2020. The victim alleged it happened at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye and during a youth trip in Montana.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said DNA samples taken off a sofa in the church matched Luong and the victim, according to the complaint.

Luong, who left the Sleepy Eye church in February 2021, had most recently been working as a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center prior to his arrest.

The complaint accuses Luong of having a sexual relationship with the teenager at the church. A witness told police Luong admitted to the sexual encounters, noting that he created an intern position for the victim to work at the church.

Prior to Luong admitting it to anyone, multiple witnesses suspected Luong of grooming or having too close of a relationship with the victim.

A witness confirmed the sexual encounters, as Luong reportedly told the witness to not sit on the couch due to him and the victim having sex on it. The complaint also alleges Luong told the witness he was "experiencing guilt" from the relationship he was having with the minor.

In addition, the witness was also told that Luong and the victim exchanged vows in May or June 2020, with Luong reportedly telling the teenager "it was a sign that their relationship is real."

The complaint states Luong initially denied the criminal conduct, but the victim told investigators the two had sex "at least 10 times" between the youth group room, Luong's office, and his home.

When confronted with her accusations and DNA samples matching his and the girl's on the couch, Luong repeated his claim he never engaged in sexual activity with the victim but told police DNA might've been found due to him and the teen being "naked in his office."

Luong has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison and up to a $90,000 fine. Court records show Luong will make his first court appearance on Dec. 23.

Bring Me The News reached out to Trinity Lutheran Church for comment on Monday.