Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary has set stage for the election in November, where incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will square off with Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk.

Steve Simon will face Kim Crockett in the vote for secretary of state, while the statewide race for attorney general will see Keith Ellison hope to be reelected against Jim Schultz.

There were also some tight races in Minnesota's congressional districts, notably in CD-5.

Governor, Lieutenant Governor

Republican : Scott Jensen and Matt Birk beat Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards

: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk beat Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards Democratic-Farmer-Labor : Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan beat Ole Savior and Julia M Parker

: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan beat Ole Savior and Julia M Parker Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis : Steve Patterson and Matt Huff beat Darrell Paulsen and ed Engelmann

: Steve Patterson and Matt Huff beat Darrell Paulsen and ed Engelmann Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck beat Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse

Secretary of State

Republican : Kim Crockett beats Erik van Mechelen

: Kim Crockett beats Erik van Mechelen DFL: Steve Simon beats Steve Carlson

Attorney General

Republican : Jim Schultz beats Doug Wardlow

: Jim Schultz beats Doug Wardlow DFL: Keith Ellison beats Bill Dahn

U.S. Representative District 1

Special election to serve out rest of Jim Hagedorn's term

Republican: Brad Finstad: 60,261 – 51.1%

Brad Finstad: 60,261 – 51.1% DFL: Jeff Ettinger: 55,341 – 46.9%

Primary

Republican : Brad Finstad beats Jeremy Munson

: Brad Finstad beats Jeremy Munson DFL : Jeff Ettinger beats James Rainwater

: Jeff Ettinger beats James Rainwater Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis : Brian Abrahamson (uncontested)

: Brian Abrahamson (uncontested) Legal Marijuana Now: Richard B. Reisdorf (uncontested)

U.S. Representative District 2

DFL incumbent Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner ran unopposed.

U.S. Representative District 3

DFL incumbent Dean Phillips and Republican Tom Weiler ran unopposed.

U.S. Representative District 4

Republican : May Lor Xiong beats Jerry Silver

: May Lor Xiong beats Jerry Silver DFL: Betty McCollum beats Amane Badhasso

U.S. Representative District 5

Republican : Cicely Davis beats Royce White

: Cicely Davis beats Royce White DFL: Ilhan Omar beats Don Samuels

U.S. Representative District 6

Republican incumbent Tom Emmer and DFLer Jeanne Hendricks ran unopposed.

U.S. Representative District 7

Republican : Michelle Fischbach (unopposed)

: Michelle Fischbach (unopposed) DFL : Jill Abahsain beats Alycia Gruenhagen

: Jill Abahsain beats Alycia Gruenhagen Legal Marijuana Now: Travis "Bull" Johnson

U.S. Representative District 8