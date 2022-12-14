Minnesota principal accused of child sexual assaults dating back decades

The principal of Hayfield High School is on leave and facing criminal charges for alleged sexual assaults he committed against three children when he himself was a child in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Prosecutors in Wabasha County on Tuesday charged Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, with three counts of 1st-degree and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A district spokesperson confirmed Klennert is currently on administrative leave in the wake of his arrest.

The allegations dating from 1997 until 2003 were first reported Tuesday by Mark Wasson of the Post Bulletin.

Klennert has been the principal at the high school for the past seven years and with the district for the last 16, according to the school's website.

None of the sexual charges filed related to Klennert's work with the school district.

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about sexual abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, three victims have come forward and alleged they were sexually assaulted by Klennert. Two victims allege the assaults took place when they were elementary school-aged children. One victim alleged the assaults took place when they were a teenager.

Each of the victims is younger than Klennert, with Klennert being in seventh grade at the time of some of the alleged incidents, and in high school at the time of others.

According to the charges, one alleged victim – who was five years younger than Klennert at the time – told investigators he'd vomit during the assaults, which Klennert would make him clean up.

He reportedly told his mother what was happening, and his mother allegedly told him to not mention it to anyone else.

Another victim alleges she was raped by Klennert when Klennert was 15 or 16 years old, while the third victim alleges Klennert sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old and he was a teenager.

The complaint states after speaking with additional witnesses, law enforcement reached out to Klennert twice but received no response.

Hayfield Public Schools issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"The Hayfield School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the School District. The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave.

"This is the extent of the information the School District can provide about this matter at this time. All further data is classified as private or confidential pursuant to state and/or federal law."

Klennert is currently being held at the Wabasha County Jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison and/or up to a $155,000 fine.