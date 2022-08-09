Minnesota reaches 55 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Minnesota's monkeypox cases are continuing to gradually rise, with 55 cases of the virus now confirmed statewide.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded three new cases Tuesday.

Nationwide, nearly 9,000 cases have been confirmed. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the official total stands at 8,934.

Minnesota health officials identified the state's first confirmed case in late June. Vaccinations are available in Minnesota, but supply remains extremely limited.

The Red Door in Minneapolis is one of the clinics where the vaccine against monkeypox is being administered to eligible patients.

Monkeypox testing, which involves swabbing a skin or mucosal lesion, is widely available.

Officials with both M Health Fairview and Allina Health have confirmed the test is available to their patients anywhere care is received.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters.