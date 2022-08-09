Skip to main content
Minnesota reaches 58 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Around 9,500 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

Minnesota's monkeypox cases are continuing to gradually rise, with 58 cases of the virus now confirmed statewide. 

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded since new cases since Monday. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 495 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide total to 9,429. 

Minnesota health officials identified the state's first confirmed case in late June. Vaccinations are available in Minnesota, but supply remains extremely limited. 

The Red Door in Minneapolis is one of the clinics where the vaccine against monkeypox is being administered to eligible patients. 

Monkeypox testing, which involves swabbing a skin or mucosal lesion, is widely available. 

Officials with both M Health Fairview and Allina Health have confirmed the test is available to their patients anywhere care is received. 

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters. 

