Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Minnesota records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season
Publish date:

Minnesota records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.
Author:

Unsplash

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.

Minnesota has recorded its first influence deaths of the season.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said in its most recent weekly update that two people have died: one person in the 18-49 age group, and another in the 60-79 age range. 

MDH also said there have been six hospitalizations, two outbreaks in long-term care and already 25 outbreaks in schools. 

Health officials have expressed concern about a potentially devastating flu season this winter, in part because so few people got the flu last year. In the 2020-21 season, the state saw just 35 hospitalizations (down from more than 4,000 the year prior) and seven deaths (compared to 197 the year prior). 

That season's first flu death wasn't reported until early January, and Minnesota also recorded zero pediatric flu deaths. 

Because of the lack of exposure, it could mean some individuals' immune systems won't be quite as prepared to fight the disease if they get it, health officials have said. They have been urging people to be vigilant about getting flu shots this year. 

Next Up

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

MN records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings rule out 4 starters against Chargers due to injuries, COVID

Six players have been placed on the COVID list since Nov. 4.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries, with two more injured.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Plan to conduct new searches for missing mother during MN hunting season

Ashley Miller-Carlson has not been seen since her car was found partially submerged in September.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN reveals latest data on how many vaccinated people have died from COVID-19

The vaccines remain extremely effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death.

state patrol
MN News

Search is on for semi truck driver who struck woman, fled scene

The 42-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Since delta, COVID deaths have mostly come from Greater Minnesota

The 7-county metro, where vaccination rates and mitigation efforts are higher, has seen a lower proportion of deaths since June.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

The latest data.

Fatal Crash in Zion Township - 2021.11.12
MN News

1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

carver county dog
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot pet dog with compound bow as it was 'ruining hunt'

The suspect told investigators the dog was "ruining his hunt," according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2019-12-26 at 1.27.55 PM
MN News

Car theft suspects arrested after turning up to burglarize victim's home

The suspect was caught after running into a nearby wooded area.

Related

MN News

State officials report first death of Minnesota flu season

There have been 19 hospitalizations for influenza so far.

MN News

MN records first pediatric flu-related death of the season

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN News

Doctors urge flu shots ahead of potentially severe flu season

Last year's mild flu season could make the coming months more challenging.

MN News

Child deaths from the flu this season are the highest in years

MN News

State health department confirms first 2 flu cases of season

The Minnesota Department of Health says a 12-year-old from Hennepin County and a 25-year-old woman from Olmstead County are the first two confirmed cases of 2012-2013 flu season.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN Health

MN residents can now access their COVID vaccine record in an app

The state's Department of Health unveiled the new option Wednesday.

MN News

Child is Minnesota's first flu death of the season; state outbreaks reported

flu shot, vaccine
MN Health

Flu season has begun in Minnesota

It's unclear how precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will impact flu season this year.