MN Red Cross helping victims of deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak

December 13, 2021
Minnesota Red Cross helping victims of deadly Kentucky tornado outbreak
Publish date:

Friday tornadoes killed at least 80 people in multiple states.
GoFundMe

Three Minnesota volunteers are supporting relief efforts in Kentucky after tornadoes Friday night killed an estimated 80 people.

According to a spokesperson for Red Cross of Minnesota and the Dakotas, one volunteer from the region has been assigned to support staffing in the area, while two others are doing damage assessment.

More volunteers are also likely in coming days. 

Nationally, the Red Cross is responding to damage from 24 different tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. This includes setting up emergency shelters as volunteers assess damage and determine further needs.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” a statement from the Red Cross says.

In total, at least 90 people were killed, including 80 in Kentucky, according to the New York Times. Many deaths came from a candle factory in Mayfield. The factory was filled with more than 100 employees working night shifts. 

More than 70 miles northeast of Mayfield, the tornado, which is believed to have been on the ground causing destruction for more than 200 miles, ripped through Dawson Springs and caused total devastation. 

According to the National Weather Service, one of the tornadoes in Kentucky had a maximum width of at least three quarters of a mile, making it a “historic long track” tornado.” Here's video of the massive tornado as it tore through Kentucky in the dark. 

Anyone can help by donating to a Kentucky tornado relief fund via GoFundMe here

