Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested in Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been arrested in Washington, D.C.

Omar confirmed herself that an event was being held at the U.S. Capitol to protest the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. She was attending, along with other Democrat congress members.

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that 34 arrests were made for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding," including 16 members of congress.

Capitol Police said on Twitter that protesters were "starting to block First Street NE" and that it is "against the law to block traffic," so officers were to give out three, standard warnings before making arrests.

"Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court," Omar said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

"I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"

Video on social media shows Omar being arrested on Capitol grounds Tuesday.

The congresswoman, representing District 5 in Minneapolis, had said on social media last week, "we won't back down to defend reproductive rights and the right to bodily autonomy."

Bring Me The News reached out to Omar's staff to learn more about what happened Tuesday.

This is a developing story.