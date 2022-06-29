Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

Health officials in Minnesota say syphilis cases have risen "sharply" since last year, putting Minnesota at a "concerning level."

According to an annual report of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV data from the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases jumped 33% from 2020 to 2021. The increase mirrors a national increase, health officials said. In addition, 15 cases of congenital syphilis (CS) in infants were reported in 2021. MDH said that's a 115% increase from the previous year, where seven such cases were reported.

Minnesota also saw an increase in sexually transmitted diseases from 2019 to 2020, Bring Me The News previously reported.

The annual report also expressed "special concern" related to a syphilis outbreak in the Duluth area, along with a continued increase in Cass and Beltrami counties. Cases have been discovered in the Twin Cities metro area, mostly involving men who have sex with men, the report says. The data also show an "alarming" amount of women who have contracted syphilis.

“What we do know is that the rates of syphilis are troubling, especially the rise in congenital syphilis, or when a pregnant person passes syphilis to an infant,” said Christine Jones, STD, HIV and TB section manager at the Minnesota Department of Health.

“CS can cause low birth weight, harm, or death to an infant if not treated. It is preventable when it’s caught early. We are encouraging people to get tested regularly for STDs, especially if they are pregnant.”

The state's health department said syphilis can cause blindness, dementia or even death when untreated.

STDs in Minnesota

Besides syphilis, the annual report tracks other sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Overall, from 2020 to 2021, STD cases rose 1%, remaining at "near historic high levels."