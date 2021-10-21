October 21, 2021
Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Credit: Phil Roeder via Flickr

Publish date:

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have  peaked.
Author:

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota's preK-12 schools show that the deaths of two more school staff members with the virus were reported in the past week, along with the death of a student.

The Minnesota Department of Health's weekly report shows that there have now been 13 school staff deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two from a week ago.

The department also reported the second death of a student from COVID-19 since the pandemic started – and the first of this school year. No details are available about the student, though MDH announced Thursday that someone aged 15-19 in Hennepin County had died from the virus.

The development prompted a statement from Education Minnesota, which has called on all school districts to implement masking, social distancing, quarantine and vaccination guidelines set out by state health officials.

“Five school staff members and one student have died of COVID-19 this school year and it’s only October,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “There is no excuse for any district leader to ignore the guidelines for masking, social distancing, quarantining and vaccinations set out by state and federal public health authorities.”

“The loss of this student is a tragedy that every educator will feel,” Specht said. “We’re asking parents to please reduce the risk of another tragic death of a student by vaccinating their teens. When the vaccine becomes available to younger children, vaccinate them, too.” 

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.00.08 PM

There have also been two more students and three more staff members placed in the ICU with COVID-19, and a further 10 students and three staff members hospitalized for the virus.

In terms of cases, there were 2,548 additional COVID cases among students (+2,215) and staff (+333) recorded in the past week. 

That's the highest it's been at any point during the recent delta variant-driven surge.

However, it's too early to tell if there will now be a decline in school staff/student cases that mirrors the decline in cases seen in all age groups in the past few days. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

If there is a correlation, then we can expect the number of cases among students and staff should fall by the time the next weekly report is released on Oct. 28.

The growth in the number of schools that have reported five or more COVID-19 cases within a two-week reporting period is slowing too. 

There are 535 Minnesota schools that have reported five or more cases as of Thursday, up from 497 last week, though the week before the number was at 405.

Of the 535 schools, most of them (339) come from outside the 7-county Twin Cities metro, where COVID-19 cases rates have been higher, vaccination rates lower, and mitigation policies such as masking are less likely to be in effect.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 5.14.36 PM
MN Coronavirus

Mayor Carter announces COVID vaccine mandate for St. Paul city workers

It comes after Minneapolis announced the requirement for vaccines or regular testing for city workers in September.

two twelve medical center chaska GSV
MN News

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Flickr - QFamily - Ben Jerrys
MN News

Latest to wade into Mpls. Question 2 debate is ... Ben & Jerry's?

The ice cream business said it supports the creation of a Department of Public Safety.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Mpls. candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

Questions about Ward 9 candidate Mickey Moore's residency are quickly piling up.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

Related

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

There are now 398 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.

Pexels - child student school mask covid temperature
MN Coronavirus

95 Minnesota schools have 5+ COVID cases, 2 more school staffers die

There have been 10 school employees who have died from COVID during the pandemic.

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Gov. Walz closes Minnesota schools for nearly 2 weeks

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Classroom
MN Coronavirus

7 Minnesota schools identified as having 5+ cases of COVID-19

Schools are only named if they have had 5+ cases in the past two weeks.