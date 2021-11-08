Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year
Publish date:

Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

Tuesday's COVID-19 update will reveal if the high total rolled over into the weekend.
Author:

Navy Medicine via Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update will reveal if the high total rolled over into the weekend.

The 4,253 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health is the most the state has reported in a single day in nearly a year. 

In fact, it's been exactly 11 months since the state reported more than 4,000 cases in one day; Dec. 8, 2020, when the health department announced 4,004 cases. That was during the tail end of the fall/winter 2020 surge that peaked in mid-November. 

According to health department records, Monday's report of 4,253 cases is the 26th highest total since the state reported its first case on Mar. 5, 2020. It's one of 30 days of at least 4,000 cases, but the first time its happened in 2021. 

Most cases by reporting day in Minnesota during the pandemic (2020 unless stated): 

  1. 8,837 - Nov. 9
  2. 8,427 - Nov. 16
  3. 7,988 - Nov. 10
  4. 7,612 - Nov. 23
  5. 7,567 - Nov. 17
  6. 7,464 - Nov. 11
  7. 7,377 - Nov. 30
  8. 7,247 - Nov. 18
  9. 7,241 - Nov. 13
  10. 7,161 - Nov. 12
  11. 7,100 - Nov. 6
  12. 7,009 - Nov. 5
  13. 6,866 - Nov. 24
  14. 6,717 - Nov. 4
  15. 6,675 - Nov. 19
  16. 6,455 - Nov. 20
  17. 6,124 - Dec. 1
  18. 5,703 - Nov. 3
  19. 5,687 - Nov. 25
  20. 5,569 - Nov. 2
  21. 5,422 - Dec. 2
  22. 5,014 - Nov. 27
  23. 4,574 - Dec. 3
  24. 4,512 - Dec. 7
  25. 4,450 - Dec. 4
  26. 4,253 - Nov. 8, 2021
  27. 4,235 - Nov. 7
  28. 4,179 - Nov. 14
  29. 4,118 - Dec. 8
  30. 4,004 - Nov. 8

What's more concerning is that Minnesota's test positivity rate continues to rise. According to the Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 dashboard, the state's 14-day positivity rate is up to 9.8%, the highest it has been in 2021. 

The surge in cases and positivity rate is happening at a time when the state's hospitals and long-term care facilities are stretched to the max due to high admission numbers and staffing shortages. MDH data Monday show there are a total of 48 staffed ICU beds available statewide, which is just shy of the year's low point of 45 set in October. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 10.32.01 AM

However, data in Monday reports does not include whatever transpired over the weekend; it only represents data submitted to the health department between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, so Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Last Thursday the MDH reported 1,021 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was the most in Minnesota since Dec. 23, 2020. 

"We continue to monitor the situation and work with our regional healthcare preparedness coordinators and critical care coordination center partners to shift patients loads where appropriate," MDH told Bring Me The News

Next Up

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

Tuesday's COVID-19 update will reveal if the high total rolled over into the weekend.

unsplash - weights weight room
MN News

Charges: Teacher screamed at student in weight room, pulled her up by ankles

The student was "cowering" during the incident and "visibly shaken," authorities say.

bentleyville
Minnesota Life

One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

It ranks No. 3 on the list.

carver county motorcycle crash
MN News

Motorcyclist walks away from crash with semi in Carver County

No one was seriously hurt.

isanti intermediate school 1
MN News

2 students hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle near Isanti elementary school

They suffered "minor" injuries, police said.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.

dog on leash
MN News

15 animals poisoned in Washington County over the past week

Animal officials are reminding owners to watch their pets closely.

Thomas Rhett Maryland Gov Pics Flickr
MN Music and Radio

Thomas Rhett headlining New Year's Eve show in MN

The country start will ring in the new year with a big Twin Cities concert.

motorcycle
MN News

Mankato man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 9.51.49 AM
MN News

Video shows intense, hissing gas leak that caused Ham Lake evacuation

"It was so loud we couldn’t hear each other if we were more than 2 feet away."

Jolette Torres Bravo
MN News

Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen at Wayzata High School

Jolette Torres Bravo was last seen Friday.

laura osnes (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN native Laura Osnes leaves another performance over vaccine status

She has previously said she isn't yet getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 8

Updates on Monday do not include weekend data. That is provided in Tuesday reports.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Child under 10 years old dies from COVID-19 in Minnesota

An updated view of the COViD-19 pandemic in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 8

Today's update includes four days of data, so numbers will be higher than normal.

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 72 deaths ties Minnesota's single-day high

A COVID-19 update will not be provided on Thanksgiving Day.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, August 30

Today's update includes information from Friday. Weekend data is released Tuesdays.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 24

Hospitalizations are climbing closer to the high points of the spring surge in Minnesota.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.