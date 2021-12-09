Minnesota school district loses 9 school buses in fire

Nine school buses were destroyed in a fire at a bus barn in west-central Minnesota.

The buses belongs to Palmer Bus Service, which transports approximately 1,500 students in the New London-Spicer district. The district is now working to replace the buses and is confident that service will not be disrupted.

"Last evening there was a fire that is believed to have started in the heating block of a school bus. This caused eight other buses to be placed out of commission," the district said in a message to families on Wednesday.

"Thankfully no one was injured and the local fire department was able to contain the fire. There is minimal damage to the actual bus barn. Palmer Bus Service management was able to respond quickly, working through the night, and gather necessary buses to complete our routes."

Tracy Clark posted numerous photos of the damaged buses online and she shared them with Bring Me The News.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Anyone with questions about transportation is urged to contact the school at 320-354-2252.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters