Minnesota school district sued by parents who oppose mask mandate

Parents at the Rock Ridge Public School District on the Iron Range have filed a lawsuit against the district’s mask policy.

The lawsuit, filed this week, calls for the district’s mask mandate to be lifted. Students who do not wear masks could also be provided alternative learning methods to accommodate them, the lawsuit states.

It claims that there is no “widely accepted medical or scientific studies” that support masks as an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calling for a temporary restraining order on the mandate.

Nearly 300 parents are involved as plaintiffs, according to FOX 21.

But the Rock Ridge School District, which includes four elementary schools, Eveleth-Gilbert junior and senior high schools, and Virginia Secondary, stated that the policy follows Minnesota Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The district has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

None of the district's schools are listed among the more than 400 in Minnesota that are currently or have recently dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, which is defined as a school having five or more confirmed cases.

Trevor Helmers, a Minneapolis attorney representing the district, called the lawsuit “frivolous,” according to the Star Tribune.

According to a recent study from the CDC, counties without mask mandates in K-12 schools have seen sharper increases in COVID-19 cases.