Minnesota Senate passes bill codifying abortion into state law

Minnesota Senate passes bill codifying abortion rights into state law

Having already passed in the House, it will now be sent to Gov. Tim Walz for signing into law.

Credit: David Geitgey Sierralupe via Flickr

A bill enshrining the right to abortion access into state law passed the Minnesota Senate in the early hours of Saturday, and will now head to Gov. Tim Walz's desk to be signed.

The Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act passed on a party-line vote 34-33, and is the first major DFL priority to pass since it won control of the House, Senate and Governor's House in the November.

It provides an additional layer of protection to abortion access in Minnesota, establishing in state statute that every Minnesotan has the right to make "autonomous decisions" about their reproductive health, which also includes access to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to privacy on health decisions.

Abortion access was already protected in Minnesota by Doe vs. Gomez, which established a constitutional right to privacy concerning abortion access in Minnesota. 

However, DFLers have sought to enhance the state's protection further following the abolition of Roe v. Wade nationally last year, which prompted efforts by Republicans across numerous states to enact bills banning abortion access.

“Today, the Minnesota Senate demonstrated that we will not simply put our faith in individual judges to uphold our rights and freedoms – we will also enshrine those rights into state statute," said Sen. Jen McEwen (DFL — Duluth), who was the lead sponsor of the bill in the Senate. 

"Minnesotans now have an affirmative right to make their own decisions about reproductive health care. I’m proud to have taken this step today, and we will continue to advance legislation to ensure Minnesotans have meaningful access to the care they need.”

The bill was criticized by Republicans who allege it it "extreme," arguing it enacts the right for "late-term" abortions in Minnesota.

Minnesota's abortion clinics do not provide abortions later than 23 weeks and 5 days after the last menstrual period. However, in rare instances abortions can be performed later in consultation between physicians and patients, when the fetus has a serious or fatal medical condition, or the health of the parent is at serious risk.

MPR News reported there were five abortions performed in Minnesota in 2021 that occurred after 24 weeks, with the latest 28 weeks. The DFL argued that the government should not have any role in such decisions, which should be made between physician and patient.

Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said: "Today, the Minnesota Senate voted to trust doctors and our patients.

"The PRO Act solidifies Minnesotans’ human rights into state law and is an insurance policy that our rights won’t be taken away by politicians or judges. All I want, and doctors across Minnesota want, is to provide the best care we can to our patients."

