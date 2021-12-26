Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a sheriff's squad car and a pedestrian in Wright County.

It happened on Thursday evening in St. Michael, where a deputy was responding to a medical emergency, according to the State Patrol. His squad car, a 2018 Ford Explorer, struck an 84-year-old man in a driveway on the 400 block of Main St. N.

The pedestrian, identified as Harold Henry Welter, was taken to an emergency room in Maple Grove, but died of his injuries.

The 37-year-old deputy was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Few other details about the incident have been released, but the State Patrol notes that road conditions were snowy and ice at the time.